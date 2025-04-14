New Delhi: The world’s most-loved bear is back for another heartwarming adventure. Paddington in Peru, the latest instalment in the beloved franchise, sees the marmalade-loving bear venture deep into the Amazon jungle. Sony Pictures Entertainment India is set to release in Indian cinemas on 18th April in both English and Hindi.

Reprising his role as the iconic voice of Paddington is Skyfall actor Ben Whishaw. Reflecting on his return, he says, "After the success of the first two films, you couldn’t help but feel a little apprehensive about what the next one might involve. There’s also the pressure of not repeating the same formula. But I thought the concept was brilliant—this one is far more of an adventure than the others. Paddington faces real jeopardy and risk. I found it very exciting, very funny, and genuinely moving. I was thrilled to be part of it.”

Whishaw adds, “The big shift in this film is that previously, Paddington has always been at Windsor Gardens, in the Browns’ home—his home. But this time, the Browns venture out into the wild, into the jungle, and into the unknown. Each character is challenged in some way, and they each discover something about themselves and their place in the family. It’s deeply moving to see how this journey brings them closer together.”

On the universal message at the heart of the franchise, Whishaw notes, “Paddington always brings joy. He embodies optimism and unwavering kindness. No matter how many times he’s knocked down, he always bounces back. The films carry such a powerful spirit—one of accepting difference, embracing kindness, and showing respect. That’s incredibly valuable.”