Peaky Blinders Movie Announced: Cillian Murphy Is Back As Tommy Shelby In ‘The Immortal Man’, Releasing March 2026

Los Angeles: And the wait is finally over. The first look and release date of the Cillian Murphy-starrer 'Peaky Blinders' movie was unveiled on Friday evening.



Officially titled 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man', the movie is set for theatrical release in select cinemas on March 6, 2026.



After the theatrical release, Netflix will then debut the movie globally on the platform from March 20, as per Deadline.

Directed by Tom Harper, the Steven Knight-penned film stars Oscar winner Cillian Murphy in a return to the iconic role of Tommy Shelby, whom he played on the BAFTA-winning drama series from 2013-2022. Also starring are Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Sophie Rundle, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham and Jay Lycurgo.



Along with Murphy, Rundle and Graham, other series alums in the cast include Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee and Ian Peck.



Film's official synopsis read,"Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet. With the future of the family and the country at stake, Tommy must face his own demons, and choose whether to confront his legacy, or burn it to the ground."



Excited about the film, Murphy in an earlier statement said, "This is one for the fans."His show Peaky Blinders culminated with season six in 2022, shortly before the Irishman went on to star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, nabbing him an Academy Award. His portrayal as Tommy Shelby in the show helped him achieve global fandom.