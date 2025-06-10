Pete Davidson Starrer Action Comedy 'The Pickup' TRAILER Out, Check Release Date

New Delhi: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson's upcoming action comedy film The Pickup that delivers heart-pounding thrills, sharp comedy, and unexpected mishaps — everyone’s in for a hilarious and wild ride.

The film brings together two generations of comedy for an explosive and hilarious partnership that showcases the chemistry between old-school experience and new-wave energy.

Directed by Tim Story, who’s known for his work on The Blackening, Barbershop and Ride Along, the film blends high-octane action with sharp humour. Starring Eddie Murphy, Pete Davidson, Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i and Keke Palmer.

The makers unveik the trailer on Monday, giving the audience a glimpse into the hilarious ride of the two tangled in an unexpected heist.

Watch The Pickup Trailer Below!

In the action-comedy The Pickup, a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo. As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse.

The trailer highlights the generational and personality clash between Murphy’s gruff, experienced Russell and Davidson’s awkward, inexperienced Travis. Their banter and bickering provide much of the film’s comedic energy, reminiscent of classic buddy comedies but with a fresh twist

The Pickup, is written by Kevin Burrows & Matt Mider, while it is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Eddie Murphy, Tim Story, and Charisse Hewitt-Webster.

The action comedy is set to release on August 6, on Amazon Prime Video.