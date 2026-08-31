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'Primetime' India release date announced: Robert Pattinson starrer to hit theatres on...

The upcoming psychological crime thriller Primetime, starring Robert Pattinson as TV journalist Chris Hansen in a story inspired by To Catch a Predator, is set to release in Indian cinemas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:20 PM IST
'Primetime' India release date announced: Robert Pattinson starrer to hit theatres on...
Image Credit: IMDb

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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