'Primetime' India release date announced: Robert Pattinson starrer to hit theatres on...

Robert Pattinson’s striking transformation into Chris Hansen, is the hallmark of the film as he brings a complex journalist to life while navigating ambition, the pursuit of truth and the increasingly complicated relationship between crime and entertainment. As both the film’s lead actor and producer, Pattinson is closely involved in bringing this provocative story to the screen. The film goes beyond the mechanics of the investigations to examine the consequences of turning real-world crime into television and the ethical questions that arise when journalism becomes spectacle.