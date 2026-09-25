Primetime movie X review: Robert Pattinson turns in a career-defining performance

Primetime movie X review: Director Lance Oppenheim's psychological crime thriller Primetime officially arrived in theatres on September 25, 2026. The A24 feature offers a dark, satirical look at the mechanics behind early-2000s investigative journalism and the high-stakes world of reality television.
Set in the year 2006, Primetime follows television journalist Chris Hansen (played by Robert Pattinson) as he strives to make broadcast history. Leading the production of NBC's real-life investigative series To Catch a Predator, Hansen tracks hidden-camera sting operations and orchestrates tense confrontations with suspected predators.
Beyond the mechanics of the stings, the film explores the dark side of sudden fame, examining how the pursuit of ratings can blur the boundaries between public justice, journalistic ethics, and media spectacle.
Marking his narrative feature directorial debut after an acclaimed body of documentary work, Lance Oppenheim brings a 4:3 surveillance aesthetic and docu-style grit to the narrative.
Serving as both lead actor and producer, Robert Pattinson delivers a central performance navigating complex motives of personal ambition, truth, and entertainment. The supporting cast includes Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Matthew Maher, Bokeem Woodbine, and Anna Faris.
Netizens took to social media following early screenings to share their reviews of the release:
One netizen wrote, "Primetime is an insanely solid movie that delivers Pattinson in one of his best roles yet! Filled with gorgeous cinematography, an oddly imaginative score, and an incredibly well put execution. It’s uncomfortable, stressful, and yet engaging as hell. A very satisfying watch!"
Primetime is an insanely solid movie that delivers Pattinson in one of his best roles yet! Filled with gorgeous cinematography, an oddly imaginative score, and an incredibly well put execution. It’s uncomfortable, stressful, and yet engaging as hell. A very satisfying watch! pic.twitter.com/Os3dPSeKFR— LuckyPuyo (@LuckyPuyo) September 25, 2026
Another viewer shared, "Primetime was genuinely phenomenal. A career defining role in an already well defined career. Robert Pattinson is absolutely fucking amazing in this. Merritt Wever and Skyler Gisondo were huge standouts in the supporting cast. Cinematography was also just perfect. Easily one of my favorite movies of the year. 10/10"
Primetime was genuinely phenomenal— Conner Poynter (@CaptainDedpool) September 25, 2026
A career defining role in an already well defined career. Robert Pattinson is absolutely fucking amazing in this
Merritt Wever and Skyler Gisondo were huge standouts in the supporting cast.
Cinematography was also just perfect. Easily one of…
A third user noted a different perspective on the pacing, "Really liked Primetime but it didn’t, like…blow me away. Solid from start to finish, high floor, but no scene that blew me away. Second half of the film almost felt like it underutilized Pattinson rather than leaning into him as strongly as the opening 45 minutes."
Really liked Primetime but it didn’t, like…blow me away. Solid from start to finish, high floor, but no scene that blew me away.— Chris Lambert (@TheChrisLambert) September 25, 2026
Second half of the film almost felt like it underutilized Pattinson rather than leaning into him as strongly as the opening 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/6DTjNdZI4o
Commenting on the film's tone and visual craft, another netizen added,"Salacious, sardonically satirical, and brilliantly crafted with sharp editing and a gorgeously stylish neo noir tone, Primetime is a thrilling dissection of modern media exploitation and its impact on our souls. Pattinson, Gisondo, and Wever are absolutely riveting. Excellent."
Salacious, sardonically satirical, and brilliantly crafted with sharp editing and a gorgeously stylish neo noir tone, Primetime is a thrilling dissection of modern media exploitation and its impact on our souls. Pattinson, Gisondo, and Wever are absolutely riveting. Excellent. pic.twitter.com/x9VdNq0j1C— Swell (@SwellHad) September 25, 2026
Just got out of an of PRIMETIME and my mind is absolutely blown. Robert Pattinson completely disappears into the role his transformation is terrifying, hilarious, and utterly hypnotic all at once. Lance Oppenheim brings that razor-sharp documentary grit to his fiction debut, and… pic.twitter.com/QuOsW3EUMK— Tyler Disney (@tylerdisney12) September 25, 2026
Highlighting the production style and lead actor's portrayal, another review read, "Just got out of an of PRIMETIME and my mind is absolutely blown. Robert Pattinson completely disappears into the role his transformation is terrifying, hilarious, and utterly hypnotic all at once. Lance Oppenheim brings that razor-sharp documentary grit to his fiction debut, and the 4:3 surveillance aesthetic makes the whole thing feel uncomfortably claustrophobic. A dark, slick, media circus satire that stays with you long after the credits roll. A24 has another winner. #Primetime"
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