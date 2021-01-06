हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra announces sequel of 'We Can Be Heroes'

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the update, claiming 44 million households watched the superhero film in the first four weeks of its release.

Priyanka Chopra announces sequel of &#039;We Can Be Heroes&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/priyankachopra

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says a sequel of her web film, 'We Can Be Heroes'', is in development.

The actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the update, claiming 44 million households watched the superhero film in the first four weeks of its release.

"Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And... BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix," she wrote.

Written and directed by Robert Rodriguez, the film is a spin-off of his "The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl in 3-D" and the "Spy Kids" franchise. Priyanka is seen as Ms. Granada, the leader of an organisation filled with superpowered children. Her role comes with shades of grey.

It follows the children of Earth's superheroes that have to take on alien invaders that have kidnapped their parents. Rodriguez will return for the sequel.

The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang and veteran actor Christopher McDonald. Child stars Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken and Hala Finley are also part of the cast.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of 'The White Tiger', which she has also executive produced. She is currently shooting Text For You, developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' Citadel and The Matrix 4.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka Chopra'We Can Be Heroes'The Adventures Of Sharkboy And Lavagirl in 3-DSpy Kids
Next
Story

Sonu Sood launches new film 'Kisaan' amid farmers' protests
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M1S

DNA: Kamal Haasan promises salary to homemakers