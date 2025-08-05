New Delhi: Hollywood action-comedy film Heads of State with a run-time of 113 minutes has become a massive global hit since its premiere on July 2 on Prime Video.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film has quickly captivated audiences worldwide. Starring John Cena as the US President, Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a brilliant MI6 agent. The trio's chemistry has won hearts of the viewers with their hilarious punchlines and gripping action sequences.

'Heads Of State' Hits 75M+ Views

Being viewed by 75M+ audiences globally since its release, the film has quickly become the fourth most-watched Amazon MGM Studios film of all time on Prime Video. It also landed the number one spot on Nielsen’s Movie chart during its debut week, with 1.098 billion minutes streamed, and was the No. 1 film on the service for four consecutive weeks.

Heads of State Cast

Reacting to this John Cena took to his social media expressing his gratitude, “Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible. Thank you to audiences globally for watching #HeadsofState on @PrimeVideo!!!!”

Incredible milestone for @AmazonMGMStudio and everyone who made this film possible. Thank you to audiences globally for watching #HeadsofState on @PrimeVideo!!!! https://t.co/L70aT5wGS5 — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 4, 2025

The film's winning blend of comedic chemistry and high-octane action makes it a standout watch for audiences globally.

Heads of State also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles rounding out the star-studded ensemble cast. The high-stakes action comedy, packed with political twists and comedic turns, is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.