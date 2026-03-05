Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s The Bluff tops OTT charts; director Frank E. Flowers calls her ‘a beast’

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s latest film The Bluff is dominating global streaming charts and has secured the No. 1 position on Amazon Prime Video.

The action-adventure film has been receiving strong audience response for its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences. Priyanka’s fierce pirate avatar and commanding screen presence have emerged as major highlights of the film.

Speaking about working with Priyanka on The Bluff, director Frank E. Flowers praised her dedication and relentless work ethic, calling her “a beast” for her commitment both on and off set.

“Priyanka is a beast. She will show up, give you an emotional scene, do her fight sequence, and then go take care of her daughter. It’s beautiful to watch her work ethic. We didn’t even know where her trailer was most of the time. We would just see her arrive and say, ‘I’m here. What are we doing today?’” Flowers said.

He added that working with an actor of such discipline and energy is rare for any filmmaker. According to him, Priyanka approached the role with complete dedication and was always ready to push boundaries to deliver her best performance.

“She was all in. She’s such a badass. For a director, it felt like driving a Ferrari. It was a gift to have her on set,” Flowers said, adding that her passion and professionalism played a major role in making The Bluff one of the most talked-about streaming releases.

About The Bluff

Set in the late 1800s in the Caribbean, the film features Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a fierce pirate warrior and mother, delivering one of her most physically and emotionally demanding performances to date.

The story follows Ercell Bodden, also known as “Bloody Mary,” a former pirate who escapes her ruthless crew and builds a new life for herself as a mother in the Cayman Islands. Her peaceful existence is disrupted when her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to confront the violent world she once left behind.

The film also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

The Bluff is currently streaming on Prime Video and continues to draw praise for its action sequences and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ powerful performance.