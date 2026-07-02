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Project Hail Mary OTT release: Ryan Gosling's blockbuster to stream on THIS platform

Project Hail Mary OTT release: Project Hail Mary was a critical and commercial success, grossing $683.5 million worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 12:21 PM IST
Project Hail Mary OTT release: Ryan Gosling's blockbuster to stream on THIS platform
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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