New Delhi: Hollywood biggie Project Hail Mary is now arriving on the digital space. After winning over the audiences with this epic science fiction comedy, actor Ryan Gosling-starrer will be releasing on the platform worldwide on July 3, 2026. The movie was loved by fans and critics alike.
Project Hail Mary is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It is written by Drew Goddard, based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir. The blockbuster outing minted over $600 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The movie will stream on Prime Video from July 3 globally.
It stars Ryan Gosling, Sandra Hüller, James Ortiz, and Lionel Boyce appear in supporting roles. The film follows Ryland Grace, a middle school teacher who awakens aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there.
Interestingly, all the scenes aboard the spacecraft (Hail Mary) were filmed on a real practical set which was constructed for the film.
Project Hail Mary was a critical and commercial success, grossing $683.5 million worldwide, becoming the fourth highest-grossing film of 2026.
IANS earlier quoted Gosling talking about the film, "It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope, and it seemed really hard to make, and that’s kind of our bag.” The actor also had gone on to add, “This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying it because I’m in it. I’m also saying it because I’m a producer on the film."
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Miller mentioned that no chroma keying was used in the film, with the entire set being shot practically.
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