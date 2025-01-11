Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama TRAILER: Netizens Get Goosebumps Over Japanese Anime Epic

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is a benchmark in Indian storytelling, encapsulating themes of relationships, the triumph of good over evil, harmony between nature and living beings, and, above all, friendship and trust.

Recently the makers have announced the release date of this epic tale—January 24, 2025—in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

The trailer of the film was released recently, creating a storm on social media as netizens expressed their excitement. Here's how audiences are reacting after watching the trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.

Renowned film maker Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has been closely associated with the project, shared, ''Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal values—dharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki’s epic to adaptations like Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas and Kamban’s Ramavataram , this story has inspired millions. It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today’s generation, who will experience it like never before.''

The film promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India’s cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment.