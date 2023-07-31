Robert De Niro's ‘About My Father’ Is All Set For Its Digital Premiere, Deets Inside

New Delhi: Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. After winning hearts at the box office, ‘About My Father’ is set to make its digital premiere in India exclusively on Lionsgate Play on 25th August. This Robert De Niro comedy is a classic ‘meet-the-parents’ trope with an Italian twist.

A chaotic blend of cultures, the film is based on the real-life story of Sebastian Maniscalco and his father. Following a 4th of July weekend that goes south when Sebastian’s overprotective father hops along to meet his fiance’s uptight parents, About My Father is sure to leave viewers rumbling with laughter. Helmed by Laura Teruso, the movie also stars Kim Cattrall, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm and Brett Dier in titular roles.

Talking about the film’s storyline, Robert De Niro said, “I guess you could say it’s about a father-son relationship; the father has criticism for the son, the son has criticism for the father. They have a relationship that’s not in huge dramatic ways; it’s a family comedy. It’s the kinda classic thing where Salvo, the father, is not crazy about the prospective in-laws. They are a bunch of stiffs and they’re not too sure about him either - the prospective son-in-law. But they (in-laws) do pretty well, they’re actually pretty nice about it and Salvo - they tolerate Salvo, I guess. There are a couple of scenes where he says ‘what are you doing’ in this whole situation which is another classic one. I’m sure many families go through that, especially when it’s a whole cultural clash.”



Unwind with the Maniscalco's this August 25th only on Lionsgate Play.