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Salman Khan launches '7 Dogs' trailer; Film to release in India on August 21

The trailer of the global action-thriller 7 Dogs has been released, featuring special appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, building excitement among Indian audiences. The film, starring an international cast, is set to release in India on August 21, 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
Salman Khan launches '7 Dogs' trailer; Film to release in India on August 21
Image Credit: ANI

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Salman Khan launches '7 Dogs' trailer; Film to release in India on August 21
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