Salman Khan launches '7 Dogs' trailer; Film to release in India on August 21

Speaking about the film's international collaboration and its India release, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said, "7 Dogs has always been a truly international film for us. Ahmed and Karim are the heart of the story, and they brought incredible energy to these characters. Around them, we had the opportunity to work with extraordinary performers from different parts of the world, including Monica, Giancarlo, Salman and Sanjay. That combination is what makes the film so special. We are thrilled that audiences in India will now get to experience 7 Dogs on the big screen," in a press statement.