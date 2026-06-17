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Sean Penn to direct a film inspired by January 6 events; Bradley Cooper set to play lead

Sean Penn is set to direct a new film inspired by the January 6 events, focusing on a unique storyline. Bradley Cooper is expected to play the lead role in the upcoming project.

Published: Jun 17, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Sean Penn to direct a film inspired by January 6 events; Bradley Cooper set to play lead
Image Credit: Image Credit: ANI

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