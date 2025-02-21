'Sgt. Rock': Daniel Craig Walks Out of DC’s War Movie, Luca Guadagnino Hunts For New Lead

This might come across as a heartbreak for the fans of Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the actor isn’t joining the DC Universe. The actor has been dropped out of consideration for the title role in ‘Sgt. Rock’, the DC Comics adaptation from director Luca Guadagnino, and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes, reports ‘Variety’.

Luca Guadagnino is known for ‘Queer’. News of Craig’s possible involvement first broke in November, but a source with knowledge of the project notes that the actor never formally committed to making it.

As per ‘Variety’, the character, who debuted in 1959, isn’t a classical superhero; rather, he’s a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. army who leads his unit, Easy Company, through the European theater of World War II. (Though he does eventually become chief of staff for Lex Luthor). DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be excited about the film as a straightforward war picture, and see it as a chance to demonstrate the wide breadth of content they intend to make under the DC banner.

They are already seeking another actor for the title role. Craig’s work in ‘Queer’ won him some of the best reviews of his career, though it did not ultimately translate to major nominations for awards season.

Craig will next appear as detective Benoit Blanc in ‘Wake Up Dead Man’, the third film in writer-director Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ mystery films.

He’s also attached to star opposite Charlize Theron in ‘Two for the Money’ for director Justin Lin and Apple Studios.

Guadagnino’s prolific run of films will continue this October with the Julia Roberts thriller ‘After the Hunt’. He’s also attached to direct a new adaptation of ‘American Psycho’ with Austin Butler.