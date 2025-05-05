Simon Pegg Talks About Tom Cruise’s Daring Stunts In Mission: Impossible

Washington : Actor Simon Pegg recalled working with Tom Cruise in the 'Mission: Impossible' film series since 2006's third instalment and shared how he risked his life while shooting for the movie

.

Tom Cruise "literally will risk his life for the audience," said Pegg, adding, "I've said, 'You're absolutely nuts' many times to him. But he just cares that much about it," reported People.

Beginning with 1996's original adaptation of the 1960s spy series, Cruise stunned the audience with his performance as Ethan Hunt. The ace star is gearing up for his eighth and most probably final instalment of the film series, 'The Final Reckoning,' which is set to release on May 23.



"I've been there for many of them," said Pegg while talking about Cruise's wild stunts, as per the outlet.



He recalled shooting for a sequence in 2011's 'Ghost Protocol', where Cruise climbed the exterior of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building. He performed one of the daring stunts. Pegg shared, "Just leaning out of the window and seeing Tom sort of hanging there, smiling, this big s--- eating grin on his face, like, 'I'm having the best time,'" as per the outlet.



He also remembered another intriguing stunt while discussing the opening scene of 2015's Rogue Nation, in which Cruise "grips the outside of a military plane as it takes off."



"That was the first time I'd seen him nervous," added Pegg, "There were a lot of variables involved in that stunt ... a lot of things that could have gone wrong. Everything is managed to the micro detail. You know, the stunt team is amazing. Tom is obviously incredibly dedicated to making sure he's ready," according to People.



Meanwhile, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' is directed by Christopher McQuarrie from a screenplay he co-wrote with Erik Jendresen.



Tom Cruise is back in his renowned role as Ethan Hunt as "The Final Reckoning" teases a dramatic ending to the "Mission: Impossible" series after eight movies.



At the end of 2023's 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning', Ethan is attempting to prevent a formidable AI program known as The Entity from spreading havoc on the globe and slipping into the wrong hands.



In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, Ving Rhames as Luther Strickell, Vanessa Kirby as Alanna Mitsopolis, Hayley Atwell as Grace, Esai Morales as the antagonist Gabriel, Shea Wigham as Jasper Briggs, Greg Tarzan Davis as Degas, and Pom Klementieff as the assassin Paris, as per the outlet.



Newcomers to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise include "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Lucy Tulugarjuk, Katy O'Brian, Tramell Tillman and Stephen Oyoung.

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is in theatres May 23, reported People.