New Delhi: Blue, bold, and back like never before – the Smurfs are leaping into an all-new adventure, bringing their signature charm, laughter, and magic to the real world! Packed with action, humor, and an all-star cast, the film blends nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist. Get ready for an epic mission that will push the Smurfs beyond anything they’ve faced before - because when their world is in danger, there’s no stopping these tiny blue heroes!

SMURFS TRAILER

Directed by Chris Miller, written by Pam Brady, produced by A Ty Ty and Jay Brown Production and based on the original creation by Peyo, The Smurfs brings a star-studded voice cast to the screen. Pop diva Rihanna steps into the world of animation, lending her iconic voice to one of the beloved characters—adding a new dimension to the Smurf’s universe.

Joining Rihanna are James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman, each bringing their unique charm to the iconic blue characters.





When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the characters' journey.



Get ready for a Smurfy new adventure - coming to theaters near you on July 18, 2025 in English and Hindi!