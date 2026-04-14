Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse unveils four new posters, teases Miles Morales’ emotional multiverse journey

The Spider-Verse excitement continues to build as Sony Pictures revealed four new posters for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse during CinemaCon 2026 celebrations. The studio shared the visuals with the caption: “A new look at Spider-Man: Beyond the #SpiderVerse. Coming soon,” highlighting Miles Morales’ next chapter in the expanding multiverse saga.

Miles Morales on the run across the Spider-Verse

The story picks up after the cliffhanger of Across the Spider-Verse, with Miles Morales being hunted by Miguel O’Hara’s Spider Society and dealing with betrayal from allies. As he navigates dangerous alternate realities, Miles must fight to protect his fractured family while searching for a way back home.

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With stakes higher than ever, Miles is pushed across dimensions in a race against time to save everything he loves.

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CinemaCon footage teases intense multiverse showdown

Footage shown at CinemaCon reveals Miles trapped in an alternate dimension alongside variants of himself, including a version of Miles G. Morales—this universe’s Prowler instead of Spider-Man. The sequence shows tense confrontations involving Uncle Aaron, alternate Spider variants, and a growing conflict between the two Miles characters.

As chaos unfolds, familiar allies like Spider-Gwen, Spider-Ham, Spider-Noir, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Punk, and others return to assist Miles in his fight through the multiverse.

Final chapter of Miles Morales’ trilogy

Directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin Thompson, the film is expected to conclude Miles Morales’ three-part arc. The story continues from the 2023 release Across the Spider-Verse, which ended on a major cliffhanger after delays caused by production disruptions, including the actors’ strike.

Release date and cast

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will release in theatres on June 18, 2027, across multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Shameik Moore returns as Miles Morales, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Greta Lee, Jason Schwartzman, Karan Soni, Daniel Kaluuya, Nicolas Cage, and Jake Johnson.