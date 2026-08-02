/Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 3: Tom Holland starrer crosses Rs 180 cr net in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection: After months of anticipation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has delivered a blockbuster opening at the Indian box office. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film opened with an impressive Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2.
According to the latest estimates, the superhero film witnessed a massive jump on its third day, collecting around Rs 70.25 crore net across India. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 180.20 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 215.47 crore after just three days in theatres.
Globally, the film is expected to gross between $325 million and $358 million during its opening weekend, making it one of the biggest Hollywood launches of the year.
On Saturday, Spider-Man: Brand New Day was screened across 17,703 shows nationwide, reflecting its massive theatrical footprint.
The English version continued to dominate the collections, contributing Rs 38.35 crore, followed by the Hindi version with Rs 21.75 crore. The Tamil version earned Rs 3.75 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 2.75 crore to the overall tally.
The film also registered an impressive 69.67% overall occupancy in English 3D shows. Among the key markets, Mumbai recorded the highest number of screenings with 775 shows and an occupancy of 62.3%, while Bengaluru followed with 653 shows and a stronger occupancy of 70.3%.
Tom Holland has continued his winning streak at the box office, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossing the Rs 100 crore mark within just two days of release. The third-day collections mark the film's highest single-day earnings in India so far, highlighting strong audience demand over the opening weekend.
The film has also generated significant buzz on social media, with fans praising its emotional moments, action sequences, and Holland's return as Marvel's beloved web-slinger.
With its exceptional opening weekend performance, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has emerged as one of the strongest performers at the box office, giving tough competition to recent theatrical releases, including Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and actor-politician Vijay's Tamil political thriller Jana Nayagan.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. It marks the fourth standalone Spider-Man film featuring Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The film follows Peter Parker four years after Doctor Strange's memory-erasing spell. Living an anonymous life while protecting New York City, Peter faces new threats involving the Department of Damage Control, the Hulk, and the Punisher as he navigates the next chapter of his journey.
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