/Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4 - Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day collections: Tom Holland's latest outing 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' opened in cinemas on Friday, and the response so far has been overwhelming. The verdict is out, and fans have given it a thumbs up. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film opened with an impressive Rs 60.60 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 49.35 crore on Day 2. Let's check out the latest box office collection.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on Day 4, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 77.75 Cr across 18,051 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 308.46 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 257.95 Cr so far.
According to Box Office Mojo, the film has grossed $927 million globally during its opening weekend.
As reported by Variety, the movie raked in $355 million in North America and another $572 million from international markets. The combined total of $927 million makes it the second-biggest global opening in cinema history, behind Avengers: Endgame.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.
In the film, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on July 27, 2026, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
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