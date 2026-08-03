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  • /Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4 - Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4 - Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on July 27, 2026, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 11:27 AM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4 - Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India
Image Credit: Movie Still

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 4 - Tom Holland-starrer crosses Rs 300 cr in India
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