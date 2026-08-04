/Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 5: Tom Holland-starrer sees first major dip in India

Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office collection day 5: Tom Holland and Zendaya's latest release has been delivering a blockbuster opening at the Indian box office. However, on its fifth day, the action-adventure witnessed its first significant drop in collections on Monday.
Take a look at its box office collection:
On its fifth day at the box office, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 23.80 Cr across 16,874 shows. This brought the total gross collections in India to Rs 336.91 Cr and total net collections to Rs 281.75 Cr so far, according to a report by Sacnilk.
The film kicked off its theatrical run on a high note, generating Rs 60.60 Cr net on Day 1 (1st Thursday) across 17,250 shows, with an impressive occupancy rate of 72.3%. On Day 2 (1st Friday), collections held steady at Rs 49.35 Cr across 16,902 shows, recording 64.8% occupancy.
Over the weekend, the movie witnessed a massive surge. Day 3 (1st Saturday) saw collections rise to Rs 70.25 Cr across 17,703 shows with 77.0% occupancy. The momentum peaked on Day 4 (1st Sunday), bringing in Rs 77.75 Cr across 18,051 shows, backed by a strong 78.7% occupancy rate.
On Day 5 (1st Monday), the action-adventure experienced its first expected weekday dip, earning Rs 23.80 Cr across 16,874 shows while maintaining an occupancy rate of 50.5%.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a stellar ensemble cast led by Tom Holland, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink, and Tramell Tillman. Serving as the fourth standalone Spider-Man instalment featuring Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the film expands the wall-crawler's narrative scope within the broader franchise.
Set four years after Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell left the world with no recollection of his identity, the story finds Peter Parker leading a completely anonymous life. As he continues to protect New York City in secret, Peter is drawn into complex new conflicts involving the Department of Damage Control, the Hulk, and the Punisher, forcing him to adapt as he ventures into his next chapter.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.