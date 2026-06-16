/Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast - Tom Holland and Zendaya twin in black for promotions in Madrid

New Delhi: Spider-Man: Brand New Day fans can finally heave a sigh of relief as the lead pair of Tom Holland and Zendaya have officially kicked off the promotions. The press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has begun, with Tom Holland and Zendaya leading the charge in Madrid.
The much-in-love couple who is set to reunite on screen for their fourth Spider-Man film together, made a stylish appearance at the first promotional event for the highly anticipated superhero movie. Several pictures and videos from the Spain event show Tom and Zendaya perfectly coordinated in black ensembles.
Tom kept it sleek in a black suit paired with a striking red shirt beneath his jacket, while Zendaya exuded effortless elegance in a chic all-black look. The couple's coordinated fashion choices quickly grabbed attention, setting the tone for the film's global press tour.
A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, and Sadie Sink.
Apart from Holland, the film also features Mark Ruffalo, who returns as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk. Michael Mando is back as Scorpion, while Jon Bernthal joins the film as the Punisher. Sadie Sink is also part of the cast in a role that has not been shared yet. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon return as MJ and Ned.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres on July 30, 2026 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across all premium formats in 2D and 3D.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, 2026, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
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