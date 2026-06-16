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  • /Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast - Tom Holland and Zendaya twin in black for promotions in Madrid

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast - Tom Holland and Zendaya twin in black for promotions in Madrid

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release in India on July 30, 2026 - a day in advance. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam respectively.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 12:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast - Tom Holland and Zendaya twin in black for promotions in Madrid
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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