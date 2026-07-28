/Spider-Man: Brand New Day faces CBFC scissors with deleted kissing scenes and muted dialogues

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a UA 13+ certificate to the upcoming superhero spectacle Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of its theatrical release in India. The classification permits viewers under the age of 13 to watch the film with parental guidance.
According to various news reports, the censor board instructed the studio to make specific edits prior to certification. The CBFC directed the makers to mute and remove selected obscene words from both the audio track and subtitles at three distinct points in the movie.
Additionally, visual cuts were mandated, requiring the removal of two kissing sequences, occurring at the 44-minute and 57-minute marks, totalling eight seconds of deleted footage. While the visual cuts slightly adjusted the film's timing, the dialogue mutes did not impact the overall duration.
As per the official CBFC certificate issued on July 23, the final approved runtime for the MCU venture stands at 144 minutes and 52 seconds (2 hours, 24 minutes, and 52 seconds).
Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the 38th film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and serves as the fourth standalone instalment in the MCU's Spider-Man franchise. The film stars Tom Holland in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Bernthal.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day picks up four years after the events of No Way Home, following a deeply isolated Peter Parker who operates entirely in the shadows. With Doctor Strange’s spell keeping his identity erased from the world, Peter lives completely alone while watching his close friends, MJ and Ned, move forward with their lives.
The relentless pressure of fighting crime as an unsupported, full-time hero triggers a strange and potentially dangerous genetic mutation within Peter's body. As his powers shift unpredictably, he is forced to track down a wave of unusual crimes and confront a powerful, invisible threat that no one else can see.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Tom Holland alongside a lineup of street-level allies and crossover figures, including MCU additions Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk).
The film is scheduled to hit Indian theatres on July 30, debuting a day ahead of its global release.
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