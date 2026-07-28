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  • /Spider-Man: Brand New Day faces CBFC scissors with deleted kissing scenes and muted dialogues

Spider-Man: Brand New Day faces CBFC scissors with deleted kissing scenes and muted dialogues

 Four years after No Way Home, an isolated Peter Parker navigates a dangerous power mutation and an invisible threat alongside street-level and crossover heroes like the Punisher and the Hulk.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:29 AM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day faces CBFC scissors with deleted kissing scenes and muted dialogues
Image Credit: @mcu.portal/instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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