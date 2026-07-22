The official logline for the upcoming 'Spider-Man' sequel states, "It's a brand new day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him--and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him--sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn't forgotten them," as quoted by Deadline.