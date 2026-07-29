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Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reviews out - Tom Holland film gets a thumbs up!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first-day ticket pre-sales in the United States were bumper since No Way Home in 2021, which had an estimated $78 million in pre-sales.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:06 AM IST
Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reviews out - Tom Holland film gets a thumbs up!
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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