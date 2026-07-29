Spider-Man: Brand New Day first reviews out - Tom Holland film gets a thumbs up!

New Delhi: The much-anticipated superhero film 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Social media is abuzz with positive responses, with critics also hailing Tom Holland's Peter Parker's performance.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with a 93% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes before settling at 91% as additional reviews came in.
The previous instalments, including Spider-Man: Homecoming, hold a 92% critics' score and an 87% audience score; Spider-Man: Far From Home stands at 91% with a 95% audience score, while Spider-Man: No Way Home enjoys a 93% critics' score and a 97% audience score.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.
In the film, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on July 27, 2026, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first-day ticket pre-sales in the United States were bumper since No Way Home in 2021, which had an estimated $78 million in pre-sales. With a budget estimated at $225 million, it is estimated to earn $195 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend, and $270 million internationally for a worldwide debut estimate of $465 million.
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