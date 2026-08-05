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'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever

Spider-Man: Brand New Day' earned over Rs 20 crore on Monday, August 3.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' makes historic debut, becomes biggest non-Indian opener ever
Image Credit: Movie Still

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