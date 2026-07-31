/Spider-Man: Brand New Day X review, early box office predictions: Tom Holland film floors fans, netizens call it 'awesome'

New Delhi: Hollywood hottie Tom Holland's latest and highly anticipated movie 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has theatrically opened in cinemas today, and the response so far has been overwhelming. The fans have thronged cinemas and shared their reviews online. Early reactions also poured in after special premiere shows with a positive response, along with critics also hailing Tom Holland's Peter Parker's performance.
Let's take a look at what netizens feel after watching 'first day first show' of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. One user wrote: Spider-Man was awesome. Tom Holland was great. Sadie Sink was great. Jon Bernthal was great. Great movie. Bring me Black Cat in the 5th one. #SpidermanBrandNewDay
Another one said: #SpiderManBrandNewDay is the first MCU Spider-Man film that truly feels like a Peter Parker story.
The film starts as a simple street-level superhero story, but slowly turns into something more personal. It explores Peter’s loneliness, grief and the pressure of always choosing Spider-Man over himself. Because his emotions drive the story, most of the key moments land well. A few subplots could have been handled better, but the film feels less formulaic and more heartfelt than the previous MCU Spider-Man films.
Tom Holland gives his best performance as Spider-Man, bringing humour, innocence and pain together beautifully. Jon Bernthal is very effective, Zendaya leaves an impact in a limited role, and Sadie Sink stands out. Destin Daniel Cretton handles the action and web-swinging with great energy and clarity.
A visually exciting film, but more importantly, one that finally understands both Spider-Man and Peter Parker.
#Spiderman #Review #Thyview
#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the first MCU Spider-Man film that truly feels like a Peter Parker story.— Thyview (@Thyview) July 30, 2026
The film starts as a simple street-level superhero story, but slowly turns into something more personal. It explores Peter’s loneliness, grief and the pressure of always choosing… pic.twitter.com/T8mpInt1fm
#SpiderManBrandNewDay: Thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience. And for those of us who grew up with Marvel, it's another emotional chapter in a universe that has been a part of our lives for years.— (@BheeshmaTalks) July 29, 2026
Some films are meant to be watched just to see how they turn out. Some films,…
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 1, Spider-Man: Brand New Day collected a net of Rs 60.60 Cr across 17,250 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 72.44 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 60.60 Cr so far.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first-day ticket pre-sales in the United States were bumper since No Way Home in 2021, which had an estimated $78 million in pre-sales. With a budget estimated at $225 million, it is estimated to earn $195 million in the United States and Canada in its opening weekend, and $270 million internationally for a worldwide debut estimate of $465 million.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.
In the film, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on July 27, 2026, and is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 31, as part of Phase Six of the MCU.
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