AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

'Spider-Noir' Trailer out: Find Nicolas Cage in 1930s New York

Spider - verse created by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord is set to release on 27th May 2026, showcases Cage's Reilly navigating.

|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Source: ANI
'Spider-Noir' Trailer out: Find Nicolas Cage in 1930s New York(Source: spidernoirprime/ instagram)

Washington: Nicolas Cage steps into a rain-soaked 1930s New York as a fallen hero in the first official trailers for 'Spider-Noir,' released by Amazon Prime Video.

The upcoming live-action series reimagines the Spider-Man mythos through a hard-boiled noir lens, with Cage leading as an ageing private investigator haunted by his masked past.The streaming platform unveiled two distinct versions of the trailer -- "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color"-- underscoring the show's stylistic ambition.

 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The series will be available to watch in both formats when it premieres on May 27, 2026, on Prime Video, with an early debut on MGM+ on May 25.

Set entirely in an alternate 1930s universe, Spider-Noir departs from the high-energy superhero spectacle typically associated with the Spider-Verse.

Instead, it embraces a brooding, film noir aesthetic. Cage plays Ben Reilly, also known as "The Spider," a once-celebrated masked vigilante now reduced to a down-on-his-luck private investigator.

The trailer hints at his internal conflict, punctuated by a dark inversion of the iconic superhero creed, "With no power comes no responsibility."

The footage showcases Cage's Reilly navigating a morally murky New York City. In one sequence, he swings across a rain-lashed skyline clad in a trench coat and fedora.

In others, he leaps between moving cars and engages in a brutal bar fight that leaves him "plastered."
The ensemble cast adds further depth to the period setting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson, a driven freelance journalist who takes on high-risk assignments to advance his career. Positioned as a more optimistic foil to Reilly's cynicism, Robertson appears poised to play a key role in the narrative.

Brendan Gleeson reportedly portrays Silvermane, a philosophical and paranoid New York mob boss targeted by multiple assassination attempts. Li Jun Li appears as Cat Hardy, a nightclub owner and femme fatale inspired by golden-age screen icons. Jack Huston features as Flint Marko, also known as Sandman, Silvermane's granite-tough enforcer.
The cast also includes Karen Rodriguez as Janet, Reilly's efficient secretary and investigative partner.

The trailers tease noir-era reinterpretations of classic villains, including Sandman and a 1930s iteration of Electro, though details remain tightly under wraps.
For audiences familiar with Cage's earlier association with the character, the series marks a fresh creative direction.

Cage previously voiced Spider-Man Noir in the animated Spider-Verse films. However, this live-action project is a standalone reimagining rather than a direct spin-off.
The series is executive produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the duo behind the animated Spider-Verse films. 

