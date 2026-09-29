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'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release: Will Tom Holland-starrer tease new footage for fans? What we know so far

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life after a spell made his friends and family forget who he was.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release: Will Tom Holland-starrer tease new footage for fans? What we know so far
Image Credit: Movie Still

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