/'Spiderman: Brand New Day' re-release: Will Tom Holland-starrer tease new footage for fans? What we know so far

Washington: Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is set to re-release with new footage, reported Variety. The release date of the film has not been revealed yet by the makers. Released in theatres on July 31, the superhero blockbuster grossed 2.49 billion USD at the domestic box office, making it the third highest-grossing movie of all time behind 2009’s 'Avatar' (2.92 billion USD) and 2019’s 'Avengers: Endgame' and ahead of 2022’s 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 1994’s 'Titanic'.