/‘Stranger Things’ creators Duffer Brothers announce first theatrical film with Paramount, set for 2028 release

Their career trajectory changed significantly when filmmaker M Night Shyamalan praised their script for 'Hidden' and brought them on as writers for the 2015 Fox series 'Wayward Pines'. As per Variety, the opportunity paved the way for the creation of 'Stranger Things', which premiered in July 2016 and quickly became Netflix's first major original hit, turning Matt and Ross Duffer into some of the industry's most recognisable creators.