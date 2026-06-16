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‘Stranger Things’ creators Duffer Brothers announce first theatrical film with Paramount, set for 2028 release

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, creators of Stranger Things, are set to write and direct their first theatrical film with Paramount Pictures. The untitled project, scheduled for a 2028 release, marks a major shift from streaming to big-screen filmmaking.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
‘Stranger Things’ creators Duffer Brothers announce first theatrical film with Paramount, set for 2028 release
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