/Street Fighter trailer out: Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Vidyut Jammwal lead action-packed World Warrior showdown

Street Fighter is set to hit Indian theatres on October 16, 2026, releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ahead of that, the makers kicked off the film's global World Warrior Tour in style, with the first-ever trailer launch lighting up the massive Shinjuku Yunika Vision screens in Tokyo.
Stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, Callina Liang and Jason Momoa flew in for the occasion, joined by local cast member Hirooki Goto, Japanese voice talent Eiko Kano, director Kitao Sakurai, and Street Fighter game director Takayuki Nakayama, making it a proper first-of-its-kind event for the franchise.
Alongside the Japan launch, Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment did something no one's tried before, they rolled out the first-ever playable full-length movie trailer on YouTube. That means fans anywhere in the world can literally fight their way through the trailer as they're watching it.
If you're up for testing your skills, there's the Street Fighter Combo Challenge, the first full-length movie trailer ever turned into something playable. Have a look at the trailer here:
The film itself is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo), who find themselves pulled back into the fight when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament, a brutal, no-holds-barred clash of fists, fate and fury. But underneath the tournament lies something darker, a conspiracy that forces Ryu and Ken to face off against each other, and against the parts of their past they'd rather leave buried. Miss that, and it's game over.
Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is bringing the arcade fight straight to the big screen, Hadoukens, roundhouse kicks and all the iconic characters fans have grown up with.
The cast lineup is stacked: Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Eric André as Don Sauvage, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, Orville Peck as Vega, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, Rayna Vallandingham as Juli, Alexander Volkanovski as Joe, along with Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson as Balrog and Jason Momoa as Blanka.
Street Fighter releases in Indian theatres on October 16, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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