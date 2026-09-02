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Street Fighter trailer out: Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Vidyut Jammwal lead action-packed World Warrior showdown

The first trailer for Street Fighter has been unveiled in spectacular fashion in Tokyo, kicking off the film's global World Warrior Tour. The highly anticipated video game adaptation will release in Indian theatres on October 16, 2026, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
Street Fighter trailer out: Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Vidyut Jammwal lead action-packed World Warrior showdown
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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