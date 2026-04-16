Street Fighter trailer: Vidyut Jammwal joins Jason Momoa in explosive Bollywood–Hollywood action crossover

Mumbai: The highly-anticipated trailer of 'Street Fighter' has finally released, bringing a never-before-seen cast of Bollywood actorr Vidyut Jammwal with Hollywood's Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa and Andrew Koji.

Paramount Pictures, in collaboration with Legendary Entertainment and Capcom, 'Street Fighter' features Vidyut Jammwal as the iconic yoga master Dhalsim.

Unveiled on Friday, the trailer promises an action-packed, edge-of-the-seat experience at the cinemas this October.

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"Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back intocombat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!" the official synopsis read, as per a statement.

Take a look:

The new trailer for ‘STREET FIGHTER’ has been released.



In theaters on October 16. pic.twitter.com/wum1sU6zW4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 16, 2026

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, 'Street Fighter' is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

The cast includes Noah Centineo as 'Ken Masters', Andrew Koji as 'Ryu', and Jason Momoa as 'Blanka'.

Among others in the cast are Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski, and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

Paramount Studios India will release Street Fighter on October 16, 2026.