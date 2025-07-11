Superman Advance Bookings: Over 55,000 Tickets Sold In India

New Delhi: Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 and expectations are sky-high. It is being said that the sequel will smash box office records like Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning, F1 and Jurassic World Rebirth. The superhero movie made solid pre-release sales in India, reportedly. James Gunn directorial had its theatrical release in India on July 11, 2025.

Superman Advance Bookings

Superman stars David Corenswet as Superman aka Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Ahead of its release, Indian fans have shown keen interest and according to News18 report, almost 55,000 tickets are sold in advance in theatres including PVR Inox and Cinepolis on its opening day.

The movie is expected to collect around Rs 8 crore on its Day 1 in India.

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced. While David Corenswet is Superman, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult acts as Lex Luthor.

Superman India Ticket Price

According to BookMyShow, the 3D format of Superman will have many more screens than the 2D version. The ticket prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the show timings and formats.