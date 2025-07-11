Superman Movie India Release, Ticket Price: Early Box Office Prediction, Cast And All You Need To Know

New Delhi: One of the most-anticipated Hollywood superhero sequels - Superman has released in India today (July 11). Written and directed by James Gunn, it is the first film in the DC Universe (DCU) produced by DC Studios and the second reboot of the Superman film series. Going by early box office predictions, Superman 2025 is going to be a big hit across the globe.

Superman Movie Early Box Office Prediction

The new Superman movie 2025 is made on a whopping budget of $225 million. So, it needs to earn over $700 million globally to be seen as a hit, as per TheWrap. Early reports suggest a solid opening, with the movie expected to earn $200–230 million worldwide in its first weekend, across 60,000 screens, according to Sacnilk. The new movie is likely to earn an estimated $130 million from North America. However, DC Studios has forecast an opening around $100 million, as per Deadline report.

A 96% score on Rotten Tomato is suggested after initial positive reviews. Critics, on the other hand, have rated the film with an 86% score, reportedly.

Superman Casting

David Corenswet stars as Clark Kent / Superman, alongside Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, and Isabela Merced.

While David Corenswet is Superman, Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane while Nicholas Hoult acts as Lex Luthor.

Superman's Message For Indian Fans

On July 10, director James Gunn, David Corenswet and actress Rachel Brosnahan were asked if they were aware about the fandom DC enjoys in India and the said, "There are crazy fans all over from India and Superman has been their favourite. Any message for the Indian fans?" the host asked the team. Gunn replied with a smile in the video, "I'm really appreciative of the Indian fans both you know, online and... I can't wait for them to see Superman because it really is a movie for the world, and everyone, all the people of India."

Superman India Ticket Price

According to BookMyShow, the 3D format of Superman will have many more screens than the 2D version. The ticket prices range from Rs 100 to Rs 800, depending on the show timings and formats.