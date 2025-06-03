The Accountant 2 Trailer: Global OTT Streaming Date, When And Where To Watch

New Delhi: The Hollywood action thriller film is directed by Gavin O'Connor and written by Bill Dubuque. It is the sequel to The Accountant (2016). Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and JK Simmons reprise their roles from the previous film, with Daniella Pineda joining the cast.

The Accountant 2 Trailer

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to “find the accountant,” Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Jon Bernthal), to help. In partnership with US Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.

The Accountant 2: When And Where To Watch

After a successful box office run, the Certified Fresh, SXSW Audience Award-winning film

is coming to Prime Video on June 5, 2025. The OTT giant announced through a social media post reading: The final piece of the puzzle

#TheAccountant2OnPrime, June 5.

The sequel to The Accountant was announced back in 2017 with Ben Affleck set to reprise his role and Bill Dubuque and Gavin O'Connor returning to write and direct, respectively. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $80 million and earned $101.6 million at the Box Office.