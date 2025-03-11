'The Amateur' To Release In India Ahead Of Global Premiere On THIS Date

New Delhi: The Amateur, the action-packed spy thriller from 20th Century Studios, is all set to hit Indian theaters on April 10, 2025, a full day ahead of its global release. The film, directed by James Hawes, has quickly become one of the most anticipated titles of the year.

Starring Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, The Amateur follows the gripping journey of Charlie Heller, a brilliant CIA decoder whose life is shattered when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. Betrayed by his superiors who refuse to act, Heller takes matters into his own hands, using his intelligence to track down the perpetrators in a dangerous global pursuit for justice.

With a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan, Jon Bernthal, and Caitriona Balfe, the film promises to deliver high-octane action and intense drama. The recently released trailer has already garnered widespread praise, particularly for its stunning action sequences and compelling narrative that has left fans on the edge of their seats.

Audiences in India are in for a special treat, as they will be able to experience The Amateur on the big screen before the rest of the world. Fans will see Rami Malek like never before, taking on adrenaline-pumping challenges as his character embarks on a revenge-fueled mission.

The Amateur will be available in English, exclusively in cinemas across India, starting April 10, 2025. Don't miss your chance to be among the first to witness this thrilling adventure unfold.