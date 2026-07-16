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  • /The Batman Part II release: Robert Pattinson-starrer faces further delay, check deets inside

The Batman Part II release: Robert Pattinson-starrer faces further delay, check deets inside

Batman release: Sam Esmail's Panic Carefully, starring Julia Roberts, will now release on April 9, 2027, after a slight delay from its earlier February release date.

Reported By:ANI
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
The Batman Part II release: Robert Pattinson-starrer faces further delay, check deets inside
Image Credit: File Photos/Instagram

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