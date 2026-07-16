/The Batman Part II release: Robert Pattinson-starrer faces further delay, check deets inside

"To be fair, a 5-year gap or more is fairly common in sequels," Gunn wrote on Threads at the time. "7 years between 'Alien' and 'Aliens.' 14 years between 'Incredibles.' 7 years between the first two 'Terminators.' 13 years between 'Avatars.' 36 years between 'Top Guns.' And, of course, six years between 'Guardians Vol 2' and 'Vol 3.'"