The Bluff Trailer Out: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Unleashes Her Fiercest Avatar Yet

Mumbai: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has unveiled the first official trailer of her upcoming film ‘The Bluff’, where she makes a striking impression as a fierce warrior pirate mother.

In the trailer, Priyanka is seen as a wounded yet resilient woman who battles all odds to protect her child, braving injuries and danger with grit and gumption.

Priyanka delivers a commanding performance, pulling off intense fight and action sequences that are both gripping and powerful.

Sharing the trailer, Priyanka wrote on her social media account, “This only ends with the sand soaked in blood.

The Bluff is coming to Prime Video February 25.”

The actress, is seen exploring a new territory, where she essays the role of Ercell Bodden, a fierce pirate.

From fighting Keith Urban in the battleground to essaying the role of a fighter mother, PeeCee's character in "The Bluff" looks both physically and emotionally challenging.

Before the trailer, a few days ago, PeeCee had decided to treat netizens with a few glimpses from the movie.

Posting a couple of stills from "The Bluff", Priyanka had written, "Mother. Protector. Pirate. Meet Bloody Mary #TheBluff | Feb. 25. 2026 Only on @PrimeVideo @KarlUrban @primemovies.(sic)".

PeeCee, in the pictures, was seen battle-ready in these pictures with a blood-soaked and fierce avatar as a once-feared pirate.

Reacting to the first look of the diva from the action entertainer, her singer and actor husband, Nick Jonas, wrote, "Can't wait for the world to see how absalutly incredible @priyankachopra is in this movie.(sic)".

Talking about The Bluff, it is set in the late 1800s, and shares the journey of Ercell Bodden (Played by Priyanka Chopra), a former pirate known by the name of “Bloody Mary.”

As she successfully builds a different life for herself after fleeing her ruthless crew, predominantly taking the role of a mother living in the Cayman Islands, her past returns to haunt her.

Her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to face the violent world she was once a part of.

Backed by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios in association with Amazon MGM Studios, "The Bluff" also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere, along with Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in crucial roles.