The Bluff X review: Is Priyanka Chopra’s action-packed movie a hit or miss? Check audience reactions

The Bluff X review: The Bluff has finally arrived on the small screen, and fans are excited to see Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a gritty, action-packed role. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film features the global star as a fierce pirate warrior and mother, delivering one of her most physically and emotionally demanding performances to date.

Priyanka essays the role of Ercell Bodden, a former pirate known as “Bloody Mary.” From intense battlefield combat scenes opposite Karl Urban to portraying a protective mother trying to escape her violent past, her character comes across as both powerful and vulnerable.

The film presents Priyanka in a never-seen-before avatar as a warrior pirate mother, making the role particularly challenging and compelling.

The Bluff Twitter (X) review

The movie has received mixed reactions on social media, with most viewers praising Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ performance.

One X user wrote: “Strong narrative architecture and an assured lead make #TheBluff a standout. #PriyankaChopra anchors the film with elegance.”

THE BLUFF is a swashbuckling action packed adventure that drags. Priyanka Chopra is good but the movie and script around her suffers. Karl Urban is fun but it gets old fast. Way too much action and not enough time to breathe or develop characters. 6/10 #review #thebluff pic.twitter.com/cIMPAlHRZw — Josh Blumenkranz (@moviebuddyjb) February 18, 2026

Another viewer shared: “Got a chance to watch #TheBluff last night and I love a good revenge thriller with high stakes. Bloody Mary is a baaad woman.”

"I think is an absolute testament to the power of Priyanka's performance in this movie, she made it so raw, so visceral... that you can feel it" @KarlUrban #TheBluff February 25 on prime#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/7o01ZtqdXJ — NP LEGΛCY(@np_legacy) February 25, 2026

A third comment read: “I think it is an absolute testament to the power of Priyanka’s performance in this movie. She made it so raw and visceral that you can feel it.”

However, not all reactions were glowing. One review stated: “THE BLUFF is a swashbuckling, action-packed adventure that drags. Priyanka Chopra is good, but the movie and script around her suffer. Karl Urban is fun, but it gets old fast. Way too much action and not enough time to breathe or develop characters. 6/10.”

About The Bluff

The Bluff is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Set in the late 1800s, the film follows the journey of Ercell Bodden (played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a former pirate known as “Bloody Mary.” After fleeing her ruthless crew, she builds a new life for herself as a mother in the Cayman Islands.

However, her peaceful existence is disrupted when her former crew tracks her down, forcing her to confront the violent world she once belonged to.

The film also stars Temuera Morrison as Quartermaster Lee, Captain Connor’s gold-hungry consigliere. Other cast members include Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, Zach Morris, David Field, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.