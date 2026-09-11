The Cat in the Hat trailer unveiled: The trailer for the highly anticipated animated feature film The Cat in the Hat has officially been released by Warner Bros. Pictures. Bringing the whimsical world of Dr Seuss to life, the comedic animated film marks a major big-screen return for the iconic character.
In this new adaptation, the titular hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC (I.I.I.I.): cheering up Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling to adjust after moving to a new town. Known for taking his antics too far, this mission could be the chaotic agent’s final chance to prove himself or risk losing his signature magical hat.
Bill Hader leads the voice cast as The Cat in the Hat. He stars alongside an ensemble that includes Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson, Xochitl Gomez, Giancarlo Esposito, and America Ferrera. Tituss Burgess, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, and Tiago Martinez also star in pivotal voice roles.
The film is directed by Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni from their own screenplay, featuring a screen story by Caroline Williams based on the original book by Dr Seuss. It is produced by Daniela Mazzucato and Jared Stern, with executive producers Bill Hader, Susan Brandt, Bill Damaschke, Kelly Marcel, Steve Zissis, Tim Story, and Alex Timbers. The project is edited by Dan Molina, with an original score by Lorne Balfe.
As the premier feature from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, The Cat in the Hat is scheduled to open in theatres and IMAX across North America on November 6, 2026, with an international theatrical roll-out beginning November 4, 2026.
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