The Conjuring: Last Rites On OTT - When And Where To Watch The Renowned Horror Movie Online

New Delhi: The final installment of the globally renowned horror franchise The Conjuring has left audiences on edge. Titled The Conjuring: Last Rites, the film released on September 5, 2025, and has since become the highest-grossing horror film of the year, raking in over Rs 458 million worldwide.

Starring fan favourites Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, Last Rites delivers a chilling conclusion to the decade-spanning saga. The film continues to perform strongly across global markets and has received widespread acclaim for its blend of psychological horror and emotional depth.

International Digital Release: India Awaits OTT Debut

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following a successful theatrical run, The Conjuring: Last Rites premiered digitally overseas just a month later. International audiences can now rent the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Fandango for $25.

In India, however, fans are still awaiting an official announcement on the film’s local OTT release.

Directed by Michael Chaves, who previously helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun II, Last Rites marks a return to the franchise’s atmospheric roots. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, expanding its reach to a broader international audience.

Storyline

In this final chapter, Ed and Lorraine Warren face their most terrifying investigation yet. When a seemingly ordinary family becomes the target of a malevolent force, the Warrens are drawn into a case that challenges the boundaries of faith, love, and fear. Inspired by true paranormal events, the film explores the strength of the couple’s bond as they confront evil one last time.

Joining Wilson and Farmiga are Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key roles.

Also Read | Latest OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Oct 6- Oct 12, 2025): War 2 To 'The Smashing Machine', 7 Films And Series You Can't Miss!

A Decade-Long Journey Comes to an End

With The Conjuring: Last Rites, director Michael Chaves closes a monumental chapter that began in 2013 with James Wan’s The Conjuring. Over the past decade, the franchise has become a cornerstone of modern horror, delivering spine-tingling tales that have captivated global audiences.