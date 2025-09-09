Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957476https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/the-conjuring-last-rites-tastes-roaring-success-becomes-second-biggest-global-horror-film-with-187-million-earnings-2957476.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THE CONJURING: LAST RITES COLLECTION

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Tastes Roaring Success, Becomes Second-Biggest Global Horror Film With $187 Million Earnings

The 'Conjuring' universe, including its popular spinoffs 'The Nun' and 'Annabelle' holds the position for being the highest-grossing horror franchise in history, with over $2.3 billion.

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 10:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Tastes Roaring Success, Becomes Second-Biggest Global Horror Film With $187 Million EarningsPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

Los Angeles: Ed and Lorraine Warren's latest outing, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', has tasted roaring success. With a roaring opening globally, collecting $187 million, the Michael Chaves directorial has turned out to be the second-biggest global debut in history for a horror film, closely following the 2017 film 'It', which made $190 million, as per Variety.

Domestically in the US, the film has earned $9.4 million from IMAX screens, ranking as IMAX's biggest opening for the horror genre.

It is worth mentioning that the Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson starrer had the biggest debut in the 'Conjuring' universe across 41 overseas markets, including the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, the UK, and all of Latin America.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: The Conjuring: Last Rites X Review: Mixed Reactions As Fans Call It Both ‘Terrifying’ And ‘Predictable'

A fourth mainline entry and ninth including spin-offs, 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' shows the lead pair, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, returning as the real-life occult investigators, Lorraine and Ed Warren. Chaves is also back to helm the entry, having handled the previous 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' and the 2023 spinoff 'The Nun II'.

James Wan and Peter Safran also returned as producers.

The 'Conjuring' universe, including its popular spinoffs 'The Nun' and 'Annabelle' holds the position for being the highest-grossing horror franchise in history, with over $2.3 billion.

Based on yet another real-life case from the Warrens', the film is set five years after the events of 'The Devil Made Me Do It', based on the alleged hunting of the Smurl family from 1986, as per People.

As the couple contemplate retiring from their business, they come across a desperate Pennsylvania couple who seek help with a violent presence in their life. The Warrens, though reluctant, agree to lend their exorcism experience for the last time.

'The Conjuring: Last Rites' opened in theatres on September 5. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK