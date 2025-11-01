‘The Conjuring’ Universe To Expand With Prequel On Ed And Lorraine Warren

Los Angeles: Only when fans thought the iconic 'Conjuring' franchise had concluded its successful run, it seems like the makers are still up for more horror treats on the way.



According to Variety, audiences are likely to be presented with another chapter from the lives of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Dubbed as a prequel, the upcoming 'Conjuring' film will not focus on another of their paranormal cases, but on their early days.



The 'Conjuring' prequel is in development at Warner Bros. and New Line, with talks currently underway with short film director Rodrigue Huart.

Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg, who previously co-wrote 2023's 'The Nun II' and the most recent 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', are also brought on board to pen the screenplay. A final decision is yet to be taken.



The update comes at a time when 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' was considered as the final instalment in the paranormal franchise. However, it was after the film's major success at the box office that led to the latest development.



'Last Rites' earned a staggering USD 487 million globally, as per Variety.



It remains to be seen whether Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, who famously portrayed the characters of Lorraine and Ed, will reprise their roles in the prequel. Meanwhile, the film is expected to take audiences back to the beginning and early years of the Warrens.



Apart from the film, 'The Conjuring' is also expanding to the small screen, with HBO planning a TV series that will continue the story established in the feature films. Plot details for the TV series have been kept under wraps.



Nancy Won was recently hired to take over as the show's writer, executive producer, and showrunner.



Coming back to the Conjuring world, across nine films, including the popular 'Nun' and 'Annabelle' spinoffs, it has become the highest-grossing horror franchise with a combined collection of USD 2.7 billion. James Wan has been credited for creating the property, while Peter Safran has served as a producer on every installment.