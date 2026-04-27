The Devil Wears Prada 2: Advance bookings now open along with a special preview - Get ready for the biggest fashion showdown

The Devil Wears Prada 2: Fans are buzzing with excitement, theatres are set, and the doors are ready to open for one of the biggest movie event of the year. Returning after 20 years, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' has already created massive global buzz, setting new benchmarks even before its release. The sequel is mesmerising fans worldwide with its high fashion moments and global appearances, and is on the watchlist.

To add to the anticipation, advance bookings for the film are now officially open in India. Fans' demand has also lead to special paid previews being planned in India from the evening of 30th April. Check out the trailer of the film below:

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Several big names and special appearances

The Devil Wears Prada 2 recently premiered in New York. The film features several big names and special appearances from the fashion and entertainment world. Lady Gaga appears in the film and has also recorded a track titled 'Runway' with Doechii for the soundtrack. Donatella Versace also filmed a cameo in Milan, while supermodel Naomi Campbell appears in a scene shot during Milan Fashion Week.

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About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Two decades on, things are different at Runway. They are joined by many new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, BJ Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

Directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, the film reunites the original creative team. It also stars Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, and B.J. Novak, along with returning cast members Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Backed by 20th Century Studios, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to release in India on May 1, 2026.

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