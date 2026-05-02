The Devil Wears Prada 2 day 1 India box office collection: Meryl Streep–Anne Hathaway return sees decent start despite high buzz

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: After a long wait of 20 years, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt have reunited for the sequel to the cult classic The Devil Wears Prada. However, early numbers suggest the film has opened to moderate collections at the Indian box office despite strong anticipation and a loyal fan base built over the years.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 India box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, on Day 1, The Devil Wears Prada 2 garnered Rs 3.80 Cr across 1,644 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 6.57 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 5.50 Cr so far.

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The movie’s paid preview shows, which began on Thursday evening, also added Rs 1.7 crore to the overall collection.

In India, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 47.82%. Morning shows started at 28.44%, improving significantly to 54% in the afternoon, followed by 53.44% in the evening, before dipping slightly to 47.78% during night shows. Regionally, Delhi NCR registered the highest number of screenings at 330, with an occupancy of 28.8%, while Mumbai followed with 212 shows and a stronger occupancy rate of 59.9%.

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Comparison with other releases

Compared to Michael, The Devil Wears Prada 2 has opened slightly better, as the former collected Rs 3.7 crore nett on its first day in India. The film has also surpassed the opening of Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary, which minted Rs 2.25 crore on Day 1. However, it is important to note that Project Hail Mary faced competition from Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and had limited screens during its opening weekend.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Global box office collection

Despite an underwhelming response in India on the opening day, the film is reportedly witnessing a strong and promising start overseas.

According to Box Office Mojo, the worldwide collection of the film currently stands at $40.5 million as of Friday.

Including paid previews on Thursday, the sequel earned $10 million, while the film has already made $33 million in the US on opening day and is eyeing a weekend total of around $80 million.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film brings back iconic stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

Two decades on, things are different at Runway. They are joined by several new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.