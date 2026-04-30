'The Devil Wears Prada 2' India advance bookings: Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's much-awaited biggest fashion movie drops on May 1!

New Delhi: The Devil Wears Prada 2 - touted as the much-awaited biggest fashion movie of all time is all set for its grand theatrical release on 1 May 2026 worldwide. The good news is that its advance bookings along with a special paid preview on 30 April in India are now open.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 advance booking

Making a return with the much-anticipated sequel - The Devil Wears Prada 2 returns after 2 decades since the OG The Devil Wears Prada released. The buzz is already high among the diehard fans. Early reactions the sequel are already exploding the social media platforms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Advance bookings now open along with a special preview - Get ready for the biggest fashion showdown

And now to add to the anticipation, advance bookings for the film are now officially open in India. Fans demand has also lead to special paid previews being planned in India from the evening of 30th April.

Moneycontrol quoted trade reports, stating that The Devil Wears Prada 2 has already sold nearly 23,000 tickets across major national chains. Around 18,000 of these have been booked through PVR Inox, with Cinepolis contributing approximately 5,000 seats.

ALSO READ: Dialogue of the day from The Devil wears Prada: 'You can see beyond what people want and what they....'

The film might get an opening of around Rs 7 crore in India, including paid screenings, predict trade analysts as per the report.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film brings back theb iconic Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

Two decades on, things are different at Runway. They are joined by many new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.