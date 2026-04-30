The Devil Wears Prada 2: Makers host a starry fashion showdown in Mumbai; Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's much-awaited movie drops tomorrow

The Devil Wears Prada 2, one of the most-awaited movies of all time, is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, May 1, 2026. Die-hard fans of the movie are buzzing with excitement as the starry cast has already created massive global buzz. Ahead of its grand release, makers of the movie hosted a star-studded evening in Mumbai. At the event, iconic cinematic legacy met high-end couture, and brought together the biggest names from India's fashion and film fraternity.

The event was held at Jio World Plaza and brought together global cinema and couture through an exclusive preview of the movie and a standout runway showcase. Designer Rahul Mishra hosted a special fashion showcase and paid his tribute to the eagerly awaited sequel. Intricately curated and deeply cinematic, the couture pieces echoed the film's lasting influence on fashion.

Karan Johar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nachiket Barve, Soha Ali Khan, Dia Mirza, Babil, Nimrat Kaur, Sunny Leone, Huma, Shibani Dandekar and many more celebs were spotted at the event. Adding to the glamour, supermodels like Sheetal Mallar, Dipannita Sharma, Carol Gracias, Ujjwala Raut, Archana Akil Kumar, Sonalika Sahay, Lekha Ananthraman, and Dino Morea joined a new generation of models on the ramp, creating a compelling blend of eras. As faces who helped take Indian fashion to the global stage, their presence made the evening nothing short of a fashion lover's dream come true.

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Rahul Mishra shared, “The Devil Wears Prada has always stayed with me, not just as a film, but also as a reminder of how fashion shapes identity and aspiration. As a designer, you’re constantly balancing creativity with the realities of the industry, and the film reflects that in a very relatable way. Through these specially curated pieces, I've sought to translate the film’s spirit which is shaped by my admiration for Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt. In a way, this is me celebrating the film, the fashion, and the joy of creating iconic moments.”

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India advance bookings open

To add to the anticipation, advance bookings for the film are now officially open in India. Fans' demand has also lead to special paid previews being planned in India from the evening of 30th April. Check out the trailer of the film below:

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. Nearly two decades after redefining fashion on screen, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, back in the high-stakes world of New York City and the iconic Runway Magazine. They are joined by many new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, and more. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

Backed by 20th Century Studios, 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to release in India on May 1, 2026.

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