Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013141https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/the-devil-wears-prada-2-trailer-out-meryl-streep-anne-hathaway-and-emily-blunt-return-for-high-fashion-sequel-20-years-later-3013141.html
NewsEntertainmentMoviesThe Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Out: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt return for high-fashion sequel 20 years later
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Out: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt return for high-fashion sequel 20 years later

Twenty years after the original, The Devil Wears Prada 2 reunites Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt for a high-stakes fashion world comeback.

|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 08:49 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Trailer Out: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt return for high-fashion sequel 20 years later(Image: IMDb)

Washington: Twenty years after 'The Devil Wears Prada' became a cultural touchstone, 20th Century Studios has released the first full trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', confirming the return of its iconic characters and setting the stage for a high-fashion showdown in a changing media landscape.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.

The sequel brings back Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, now navigating the decline of print journalism.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The story positions Priestly at a critical moment, as she struggles to maintain relevance and financial stability in an industry facing rapid transformation.

Adding tension to the narrative is Emily Blunt's return as Emily Charlton, Priestly's former assistant, who is now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate.

Anne Hathaway also reprises her role as Andrea Sachs, the ambitious college graduate whose entry-level job at Runway defined the original film.

While details about Sachs' current role remain limited in the trailer, her presence reconnects the sequel to the emotional core of the 2006 hit, which followed her struggle to balance career ambition with personal relationships.

Also Read | 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Back Together After Two Decades

The original 'The Devil Wears Prada' was both a critical and commercial success, earning USD 326 million worldwide, as per Variety.

Along with Streep, Hathaway and Blunt, the sequel will see Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman returning.

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests, along with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet.

According to Variety, Adrian Grenier will not return.

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna reunite with producer Wendy Finerman, anchoring the sequel in the creative team behind the original film.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Technology
Oppo K14x India launch date confirmed: Check expected specs and price
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee meets SIR victims at Banga Bhavan; alleges suppression of vote
Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane
‘Not an inch lost’: Why General Naravane's old remark matters today
s jaishankar us visit
EAM Jaishankar to attend Critical Minerals Ministerial in US from February 2-4
Viral video
‘Aap bhooton se darte ho?’ Woman asks delivery agent to enter graveyard
Rahul Gandhi
Opposition defends, BJP counters: How MPs reacted to LoP's Lok Sabha speech
IMF
IMF lowers Pakistan’s GDP growth forecast to 3 per cent
Technology
PM Modi’s Luxury Watch: Meet man who designed 1947 one-rupee coin timepiece
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi’s claims over India-China standoff sparks ruckus in Lok Sabha
Piyush Goyal
Budget blueprint to strengthen India’s presence: Piyush Goyal