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NewsEntertainmentMoviesThe Devil Wears Prada 2 X movie review: Honest first reactions of fans after watching Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's high fashion movie!
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 REVIEW

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X movie review: Honest first reactions of fans after watching Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's high fashion movie!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review: The film brings back theb iconic Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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The Devil Wears Prada 2 X movie review: Honest first reactions of fans after watching Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's high fashion movie!Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

The Devil Wears Prada 2 review: The biggest fashion movie of the year 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is out and so is the fans' verdict! May 1 is the grand theatrical release day of this much-anticipated movie sequel which brings back the OG cast together after 20 long years. Let's find out what the crazy fans have to say about the movie on social media: 

ALSO READ: Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji to Matka King

The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review

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Social media is abuzz with honest first reactions of the audiences who thronged theatres 'first day first show' for The Devil Wears Prada 2. Find out what they feel after watching the fashion outing: 

One user wrote: I seriously love everything about miranda and andy! The Devil Wears Prada 2 was filmed so perfectly. honestly, it was worth waiting 20 years for this. I’m forever obsessed with how miranda is mean yet stays so idealistic and realistic at the same time! she is the literal definition of a visionary. then andrea, who still has that slightly naive side but is just so bluntly brave now. the character development was just so well-written, and it’s definitely my ultimate comfort movie. women empowerment vibes are off the charts and always leave me in awe. ARGHHHH I LOVE THEEMMM SOOO MUCH!!!

Another one said: The Devil Wears Prada 2 – The Classic, Reborn Some comebacks feel forced. This one feels inevitable. Read more on The Devil Wears Prada 2 review https://cinehoppers.com/pk-reviews/the-devil-wears-prada-2-the-classic-reborn/ PK Verdict: Silver Plus 3.5 s #TheDevilWearsPrada2 #TheDevilWearsPrada2Review #Thedevilwearsprada2Review

The Devil Wears Prada 2 first premiered on April 20, 2026, in New York, and was released in theaters in the United States by 20th Century Studios on May 1, 2026. 

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is directed by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna. The film brings back theb iconic Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles. 

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2: Makers host a starry fashion showdown in Mumbai; Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's much-awaited movie drops tomorrow

Two decades on, things are different at Runway. They are joined by many new cast members including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

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Ritika Handoo

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