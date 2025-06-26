The Fantastic Four: First Steps Final Trailer Drops Hint Of Galactus

Washington : Marvel has released the final trailer of 'The Fantastic Four', featuring the arrival of supervillian Galactus.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' features an ensemble cast including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the titular team. It is directed by Matt Shakman.

In the new trailer, as the quartet is about to take the stage on 'The Ted Gilbert Show', they get alerts on their retro wristbands.

The same alert comes as they are about to sit down to dinner. Julia Garner's Silver Surfer then floats out of the darkness to "herald his beginning", meaning Galactus, as reported by Deadline.

There are also several attempts in the clip to get 'The Thing' to say "It's clobberin' time!" which he repeatedly asserts is from the comics and not something he likes to say.

The trailer also highlights the gigantic appearance of Galactus, followed by the mass destruction.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is one of the most anticipated films of the year, marking the first title in Phase Six of the MCU, according to Deadline.

The Fantastic Four is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Others in the cast include Paul Walter-Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles.

The script of the film is written by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer, with Kevin Feige producing for Marvel Studios.

Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis and Tim Lewis serve as executive producers of the film.