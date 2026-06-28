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  • /The Love Hypothesis teaser out: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman turn fake dating to real romance | WATCH

The Love Hypothesis teaser out: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman turn fake dating to real romance | WATCH

The Love Hypothesis teaser out: Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman spark romance in the first teaser for Prime Video's live-action adaptation, blending fake dating, science and comedy ahead of its September 23, 2026 premiere.

Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
The Love Hypothesis teaser out: Lili Reinhart, Tom Bateman turn fake dating to real romance | WATCH
Image Credit: (Image: ANI)

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